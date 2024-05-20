Sejong Center's Sync Next aims to attract new audiences

Artists participating in Sync Next 24 by the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts pose for photos at the Sejong pop-up in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul on Thursday. (Sejong Center)

The Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, one of the country’s best-known performing arts centers, is bringing back Sync Next 2024, the name for its its program this summer, to contemplate the future of art and to “synchronize” with the audience, which is always “ahead.”

“Art has always strived and transformed desperately to connect with its audience in every era. Artists have endured immense suffering to gain audiences, and art has continuously evolved to meet new audiences. I believe this evolution is an expansion of genres,” Ahn Ho-sang, CEO of The Sejong Center, told reporters Thursday during a press conference held at Seongsu-dong, a neighborhood known for trendy shops and cafes.

The Sejong Center ran a pop-up theater there from Friday to Sunday to showcase the upcoming Sync Next 2024 season, slated to take place from July 5 to Sept. 8, offering 10 programs.

Introducing the 10 programs, Ahn explained he hopes to attract younger audiences to Sync Next 2024, now in its third year, through the pop-up with three performances and other exhibitions there.

Ahn said the contemporary season is also a platform for foreigners to discover the country's pioneering artists and contemporary art scene.

"I hope that after one or two more seasons, overseas producers will come to discover Korean contemporary art," he said, adding that the center is making efforts to offer easier access for foreign audiences, who now take up one-tenth of the audience during the day.