Prolific actors ready to compete at Chuseok box office

Another peak time for box office competition, besides the summer holidays and Lunar New Year is Chuseok, the Korean version of Thanksgiving. As this year’s Chuseok will be an extended holiday over the weekend from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, even more moviegoers are expected to hit the cinema.

Prolific actors like Song Kang-ho, Ha Jung-woo and Gang Dong-won will compete at the Chuseok box office with their respective much-awaited films completed before the pandemic, raising anticipations among movie buffs.

Song Kang-ho’s “Cobweb,” which premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival’s noncompetitive Un Certain Regard section in May, is expected to open around the Chuseok holiday season. The exact date has not yet been confirmed. At Cannes, the film received nearly a 10-minute standing ovation.

Directed by Kim Jee-woon, the black comedy flick revolves around the struggles of a director (Song) in the 1970s, when the film industry languished due to government censorship and unsupportive actors. The cast includes Lim Soo-jeong, Oh Jeong-se, Jeon Yeo-been and Jung Soo-jung.

The film has already set high expectations for moviegoers as to the synergy between Song’s flagship sense of humor and crafty acting with Kim’s stylish black comedy set some 50 years ago.