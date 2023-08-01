SK On names industry veteran as first COO

South Korean battery cell maker SK On, affiliated with the nation’s second-largest conglomerate SK Group, on Tuesday named Sung Min-suk an automotive veteran as its first chief operating officer.

Sung, the former CEO of Hanon Systems, a Korea-based automotive parts maker, will take the new role to handle client relations as part of the battery maker’s aggressive global expansion.

In line with the new appointment, SK On has also restructured its marketing, purchasing and project management divisions.

Sung, who has more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, started his career at Ford and served strategic roles at Hanon Systems. The company said his extensive experience aligns well with the battery maker’s corporate goals of consolidating customer ties and expanding its client base.

SK On has carved out a significant place for itself in the global battery industry over the years. According to market tracker SNE Research, its global market share surged from ninth-largest in 2019 to fifth-largest as of the first quarter of this year.