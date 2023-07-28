Delegations from UK, Turkey honor veterans of Korean War

British Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey paid tribute to soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1950-53 Korean War at the UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan, where nearly 900 British troops are buried. According to the British Embassy in Seoul, more than 80,000 British military personnel served in Korea, and the United Kingdom suffered over 1,000 casualties during the war.
Turkey’s Deputy Minister of Family and Social Services Zafer Tarikdaroglu also offered his prayer at the graves of Turkish soldiers in the United Nations Memorial Cemetery, commemorating the 70th anniversary of the armistice agreement. According to the Ministry of Patriots and Veteran Affairs, 14,936 Turkish soldiers took part in the Korean War, of whom 721 were killed and 2,147 were wounded.