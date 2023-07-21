 Back To Top
National

1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing rampage in Seoul

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : Jul 21, 2023 - 16:34       Updated : Jul 21, 2023 - 17:19
(123rf)
(123rf)

A stabbing spree in Sillim-dong, Seoul on Friday afternoon resulted in one death with three people injured, according to police.

The incident took place near Sillim Station in Gwanak-gu in the early afternoon.

Authorities received a report on the incident at 2:09 p.m., saying that an individual had stabbed multiple people near the station's Exit No. 4 before fleeing.

Police apprehended the assailant at the scene at 2:20 p.m. The suspect was reported to be a Korean man in his 30s with 17 prior criminal incidents on his record.

In the initial offense, the suspect reportedly stabbed a man engaged in a phone conversation near Exit No. 4 of Sillim Station. Subsequently, he fled to a nearby alley, where he allegedly perpetrated further crimes.

A witness to the crime described the assailant as approximately 165 centimeters tall, dressed in jeans with a black T-shirt, and said he stabbed a man, who was part of a couple, in the back while the couple was passing by.

All four victims are reported to be male.



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
