Paul Kim, Taekwoncre tapped as ambassadors for 2023 Cheonan K-Culture Expo

Cheonan Mayor Park Sang-don (left) and singer-songwriter Paul Kim pose for photos at the Independence Hall of Korea in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province on Tuesday. (Cheonan City)

The city of Cheonan on Tuesday named popular singer-songwriter Paul Kim and the taekwondo-themed performance crew Taekwoncre as ambassadors for the city's upcoming culture expo in August.

Cheonan added two additional members, following members of K-pop boy band Ateez, who were appointed as ambassadors in June, to promote the cultural festival to a wider audience and enhance its reputation.

Kim, who has mesmerized many fans with hit songs -- including “Me After You,” “After Summer,” “Every Day, Every Moment” and “So Long” -- is one of the country's most renowned vocalists. Kim's appearances in TV shows, concerts and university festivals are expected to raise awareness of the upcoming expo, according to the Cheonan city government.