Life&Style

Paul Kim, Taekwoncre tapped as ambassadors for 2023 Cheonan K-Culture Expo

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jul 12, 2023 - 14:46       Updated : Jul 12, 2023 - 14:46
Cheonan Mayor Park Sang-don (left) and singer-songwriter Paul Kim pose for photos at the Independence Hall of Korea in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province on Tuesday. (Cheonan City)
Cheonan Mayor Park Sang-don (left) and singer-songwriter Paul Kim pose for photos at the Independence Hall of Korea in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province on Tuesday. (Cheonan City)

The city of Cheonan on Tuesday named popular singer-songwriter Paul Kim and the taekwondo-themed performance crew Taekwoncre as ambassadors for the city's upcoming culture expo in August.

Cheonan added two additional members, following members of K-pop boy band Ateez, who were appointed as ambassadors in June, to promote the cultural festival to a wider audience and enhance its reputation.

Kim, who has mesmerized many fans with hit songs -- including “Me After You,” “After Summer,” “Every Day, Every Moment” and “So Long” -- is one of the country's most renowned vocalists. Kim's appearances in TV shows, concerts and university festivals are expected to raise awareness of the upcoming expo, according to the Cheonan city government.

Members of Taekwoncre, Cheonan Mayor Park Sang-don (center) and Paul Kim (seventh from left) pose for photos at the Independence Hall of Korea in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province on Tuesady. (Cheonan City)
Members of Taekwoncre, Cheonan Mayor Park Sang-don (center) and Paul Kim (seventh from left) pose for photos at the Independence Hall of Korea in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province on Tuesady. (Cheonan City)

Meanwhile, Taekwoncre presents the beauty of centuries-old Korean martial arts, characterized by punching and kicking techniques using bare feet and hands, to both local and global Korean culture fans.

The 2023 Cheonan K-Culture Expo is scheduled to be held at the Independence Hall of Korea in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, from Aug. 11 to 15.

The five-day festival will entertain visitors with various programs, including a K-pop concert, a concert featuring the original soundtracks of hit Korean dramas, drone shows and more.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
