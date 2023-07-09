[Graphic News] Majority of S. Koreans hold positive view of US, Biden: poll

A majority of South Koreans hold a positive view of the United States and President Joe Biden while more than 7 out of every 10 South Koreans also believe the US contributes to global peace and stability, a poll showed.

In a 23-nation survey conducted by the Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan think tank based in Washington, 79 percent of those polled in South Korea said they hold a positive opinion of the US, significantly higher than the 23-country median of 59 percent.

The reading for South Korea marks a 10-percentage point drop from 89 percent in 2022, the highest since at least 2000.

When asked if they had confidence in Biden to handle global affairs, 59 percent of South Koreans said they did, down from 70 percent in 2022, according to the poll. The 23-nation median was 54 percent. (Yonhap)