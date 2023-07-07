First lady Kim, Jane Goodall discuss animal rights, environmental conservation

First lady Kim Keon-hee (right) and Jane Goodall pose for photos after planting a tree at the Yongsan Children's Garden in central Seoul, Friday. (Presidential office)

First lady Kim Keon-hee engaged in a conversation with renowned primatologist and environmental activist, Jane Goodall, in Seoul on Friday, discussing sustainable coexistence between humans, animals and nature.

According to the presidential office, Kim and Goodall exchanged views on animal rights and the contentious issue of dog consumption. They expressed shared concerns over the brutal abuses inflicted in the dog meat trade, fearing such actions undermine human dignity and could potentially extend to other animals.

While recognizing cultural diversity, Goodall stressed the importance of working toward ending the culture of animal and dog consumption. Kim echoed this sentiment, expressing her commitment to these efforts and confidence in South Korea's shift away from dog meat consumption.

"I have learned through Dr. Goodall's works that animals have emotions, just like humans," said Kim. "Especially through living with my adopted dogs and cats, my understanding of animals and life has deepened."

Goodall agreed, saying, "My companion animals have been my partners and my teachers."