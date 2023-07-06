[Well-curated] Culinary journey, unique designs and forest trails

Visitors wait in line in front of American-style bistro Sam Sam Sam in the Yongnidan-gil area, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald)

Culinary journey around the world at Yongnidan-gil Less than five steps after passing an American-style bistro, you will find yourself in a Vietnamese back alley. However, just around the corner, a casual Japanese diner awaits you. Welcome to "Yongnidan-gil," a cluster of streets between Samgakji Station and Sinyongsan Station in Yongsan-gu. Yongnidan-gil follows on the heels of Itaewon's Gyeongnidan-gil and Haebangchon -- hot spots for both Koreans and foreign nationals alike. Considering that food prices here range from 15,000 to 25,000 won per person, it’s not a bad spot for a quick trip around the world.

Japanese-style signs are displayed in front of casual Japanese diner Keebo in the Yongnidan-gil area, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald)

Many eateries and bars in the Yongnidan-gil area became popular thanks largely to Instagram. In fact, it would not be an exaggeration to say that this was how Yongnidan-gil came about -- through photos and reviews on Instagram. At American-style bistro Sam Sam Sam, a lively atmosphere prevails with a bright interior and the alluring aroma of lasagna wafting out from the open kitchen. The gnocchi with truffle cream sauce is a savory favorite, and the jambon beurre pasta is buttery and flavorful.

Visitors wait to be seated during at Hieutu, a Vietnamese restaurant in the Yongnidan-gil area, in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald)

You may have thought that the hit film "The Roundup" was shot in Vietnam. But all the Vietnamese scenes in the movie were filmed at Hieutu, a Vietnamese restaurant in Yongnidan-gil. Chicken pho, the broth of which is simmered for more than 10 hours, and spicy seafood pho, with different kinds of seafood and cilantro, are the most popular dishes here. On sunny days, have a seat outside and it will feel as if you're in Vietnam. Keebo is a Japanese kakuuchi-style bar. Kakuuchi comes from the culture of Japanese workers dropping by for sake and light snacks before heading home at the end of the day. There are no stools or chairs. Keebo’s sliced octopus with seasoned seaweed, and avocado with yuzu ponzu sauce are light and refreshing.

Visitors look around the home and lifestyle items at Samuel Smalls in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Decorate with uniquely designed items If you are looking for a cool spot for a date this weekend, you might want to try hanging out in Seongsu-dong, a mecca of hipness in Seoul, filled with creative-looking buildings and inspiring places. There, Samuel Smalls, an interior design and lifestyle store, should be on your list of places to visit. Located on the first basement level of Seongsu Station SKV1 Tower, Samuel Smalls offers colorful, eye-catching items that can upgrade your home. First-timers might get lost in the maze-like building. But, if you follow the lime green-colored arrow signs, finding the shop should not be a huge problem. The shop greets its visitors with warm, orange light. The retro-style audio player drops slow-tempo music, allowing the visitors to take their time and feast their eyes on the curated items, ranging from household goods to home and lifestyle items, including pots, chairs, lights, shelves, furniture and even trash bins. Among the many other items that are on display, don’t forget to look for the unique power strips -- which have become an iconic item at Samuel Smalls -- as they allow you to add vibrant colors to your home.

Samuel Smalls displays many different kinds of socks packaged in unexpected ways. (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

Samuel Smalls' colorful power strips (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

A golf-themed chessboard at Samuel Smalls (Lee Si-jin/The Korea Herald)

An eclectic selection of items, including animation-themed photo frames, hangers, watches and badges are available as well. Samuel Smalls is a four- to five-minute walk from Seongsu Station Exit No. 3 on Subway Line No. 2. The shop is open Monday to Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Visitors rest along one of Seoul Grand Park's forest trails in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province. (Seoul Grand Park)

Walk along forest trails in Seoul Grand Park Several days of heavy rain indicate that summer has arrived in full force, and this means that forests have transformed into lush, vibrant green havens. Seoul Grand Park in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, has announced a special summer forest hiking program for this Saturday and Sunday. The park is nestled at the foot of the scenic Cheonggyesan Mountain, offering a variety of trails to explore. Two trails are available: a 4.5-kilometer section of the Seoul Zoo trail that takes approximately an hour and 30 minutes to complete, and a 7-kilometer section of the forest bathing trail, which takes two hours and 30 minutes. The program features different styles of guided hiking led by specialists, including silent hiking, Nordic walking, walking in proper form and hiking accompanied by a forest commentator. Participants have the option of walking with an expert or at their own pace, depending on their preference. Hours vary by program, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each program has a maximum capacity of 30 people, and individuals can register up to four participants as a group. While reservations officially closed on Wednesday, it is still possible to visit the Seoul Metropolitan Government's public service reservation site to sign up. Since some programs have not reached full capacity, on-site attendance is likely to be accepted as well, according to a Seoul Grand Park official in charge of the program. Seoul Grand Park advises hiking participants to bring their own water and simple snacks for during the hike.