‘White Badge’ novelist, translator Ahn Jung-hyo dies at 82

Novelist and translator Ahn Jung-hyo, who wrote novels including “White Badge” based on his experiences in the Vietnam War, died Saturday at the age of 82.

The deceased had been battling cancer, according to his family.

Born in Seoul in 1941, Ahn graduated from Sogang University with a degree in English literature. He worked as a journalist for The Korea Herald in 1964 and later The Korea Times. He was the editorial director for the Korean division of Encyclopedia Britannica from 1971 to 1974.

Ahn, who served in the 9th Infantry Division in the Vietnam War, made his literary debut in 1983 with “Of War and the Metropolis" based on his war experience. The book was later reissued as "White War."

He left behind 24 novels including “Silver Stallion,” “The Life and Death of the Hollywood Kid” and “Mineul,” along with a number of essays.