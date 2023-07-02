Yoon orders overhaul of Unification Ministry

President Yoon Suk Yeol called for a restructuring of the Unification Ministry, saying it is "not a ministry that supports North Korea," according to a statement from his press secretary, Kim Eun-hye, on Sunday.

"The Unification Ministry has functioned like a support organization for North Korea, and this must change," Yoon said. He made the remarks during a discussion with Unification Ministry officials, including new minister nominee Kim Young-ho, who was appointed last week.

Yoon said that the ministry should align with the spirit of the constitution, focusing on "unification based on liberal democracy."

"The unification we strive for is one where all residents of the two Koreas live better, a unification where everyone can live more humanely," Yoon was quoted as saying.