Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Seoul transit pass for travelers to be available starting July

    Seoul transit pass for travelers to be available starting July
  2. 2

    Controversy rekindled over when to name criminals, suspects

    Controversy rekindled over when to name criminals, suspects
  3. 3

    [Weekender] Pet food makers bet big on ‘recession-free’ pet food market

    [Weekender] Pet food makers bet big on ‘recession-free’ pet food market
  4. 4

    N. Korea says to deploy new multiple rocket launcher starting this year

    N. Korea says to deploy new multiple rocket launcher starting this year
  5. 5

    [Drama Tour] Romantic trip to ‘Queen of Tears’ filming spots

    [Drama Tour] Romantic trip to ‘Queen of Tears’ filming spots
  1. 6

    ‘Monk’ DJ spreading Buddhism goes global

    ‘Monk’ DJ spreading Buddhism goes global
  2. 7

    Buddha's birthday lantern parade to light up Seoul

    Buddha's birthday lantern parade to light up Seoul
  3. 8

    Hybe-Ador CEO conflict gets messier

    Hybe-Ador CEO conflict gets messier
  4. 9

    Battery makers ramp up efforts to diversify graphite supply chain

    Battery makers ramp up efforts to diversify graphite supply chain
  5. 10

    What's Seoul's No.1 landmark? Seoulites say Han River, foreigners pick Gwanghwamun Plaza

    What's Seoul's No.1 landmark? Seoulites say Han River, foreigners pick Gwanghwamun Plaza
지나쌤

N. Korea expresses full support for Palestinian UN membership

By Yonhap

Published : May 12, 2024 - 21:16

    • Link copied

This picture shows smoke billowing over the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment on January 5, 2024. (AFP-Yonhap) This picture shows smoke billowing over the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment on January 5, 2024. (AFP-Yonhap)

North Korea supports a United Nations resolution for Palestine's full membership, Pyongyang's foreign ministry said Sunday, criticizing the United States for vetoing the move.

The remark came after the UN General Assembly urged the security council to give "favorable consideration" to full Palestinian membership on Friday (US time).

"The DPRK fully supports it," a spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency, noting that the rights of the Palestinians are "mercilessly violated" by the US.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Last month, the US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that would have recognized Palestine's full membership, a status that Palestinians had long sought at the UN.

Palestine has been a "nonmember observer state" at the UN. since 2012.

More from Headlines