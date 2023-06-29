 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Yoon replaces unification minister, 12 vice ministers in 1st reshuffle

Hard-liner Kim Yong-ho signals firm stance on North Korea

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jun 29, 2023 - 15:17       Updated : Jun 29, 2023 - 15:25
Kim Yong-ho, the newly nominated Unification Minister (Yonhap)
Kim Yong-ho, the newly nominated Unification Minister (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Thursday nominated a new unification minister and replaced 12 vice ministers across 11 ministries in his first major reshuffle, aimed at pushing ahead with his reform drive in the second year in office.

Of the 12 vice ministers named, five are currently presidential secretaries.

The Yoon administration nominated Sungshin Women’s University professor Kim Yong-ho as the new unification minister. Kim was also formerly a unification secretary under the conservative Lee Myung-bak administration.

Appointing a hard-liner on North Korea policy, Yoon's nomination of Kim reflects his expectation of pursuing a principled North Korea policy and consistent unification strategy, according to Kim Dae-ki, the presidential chief of staff.

"I will strive to address the North Korean nuclear issue with principles and lay a foundation for improving inter-Korea relations," the nominee said, promising to rally consensus for peaceful unification grounded in liberal democracy.

Kim is set to replace Kwon Yong-se, a four-term lawmaker who has hinted recently at plans to return to the People Power Party ahead of next year's general elections in April.

Yoon also appointed Kim Hong-il, a former chief of the Busan High Prosecutor’s Office, as the head of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission. With nearly 40 years of experience in the legal field, he is expected to reestablish the commission's anti-corruption and integrity functions through principled leadership, according to the chief of staff. His appointment came as his predecessor Jeon Hyun-hee ended her term on Tuesday.

Yoon also made sweeping changes in vice ministerial posts. Ministries affected by the reshuffle are those of science, foreign affairs, unification, finance, culture, agriculture, environment, labor, transportation, ocean and small and medium-sized enterprises.

On the five presidential secretaries being named vice ministers, observers said the decision appears to have been made to push ahead with the president's reform drive, as they were sent to the Transport, Maritime, Environment and Science ministries, facing an array of issues ranging from concerns on the Fukushima wastewater discharge in Japan to technology developments.

While saying that relocating presidential secretaries to ministries has been a customary decision by past administrations, an anonymous senior official in Yoon's office said, “In order to gain a driving force for reform in the second year of power, the ministries should better understand the president's philosophy of state affairs.”

In a surprise move, Jang Mi-ran, a former weightlifter and current professor at Yongin University, was named the second vice minister of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. Oh Young-ju, the ambassador to Vietnam, was also appointed as the second vice minister of foreign affairs. Moon Seoung-hyun, the ambassador to Thailand, will assume the role of vice unification minister.

The list, however, didn't include a name for the chairman post at the Korea Communications Commission. Former KCC Chairman Han Sang-hyuk was dismissed upon allegations of manipulating the ratings of TV Chosun, a right-leaning broadcaster, during the tenure of the previous left-leaning Moon Jae-in administration. Speculation suggests that Lee Dong-kwan, Yoon's special adviser for external relations, is being considered as a potential successor to Han. However, the potential nomination of Lee came under fire as his son's involvement in alleged school bullying emerged.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114