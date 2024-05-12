1 passenger dies after falling overboard on cruise ship

Most Popular
1 passenger dies after falling overboard on cruise shipBy Yonhap
Published : May 12, 2024 - 20:17
A passenger died after falling overboard on a cruise ship operating in the East Sea, authorities said Sunday.
The 65-year-old passenger was transported to a nearby hospital after being rescued at 2:30 p.m., where the victim later died, according to the Gangwon State Fire Headquarters and the Korea Coast Guard.
Two crew members also jumped into the sea to rescue the victim, with one of them being treated at the hospital for symptoms of hypothermia.
The ship departed from Jumunjin, a port on the east coast, about 30 minutes earlier.
The coast guard is carrying out an investigation based on testimonies from witnesses. (Yonhap)
