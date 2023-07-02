[From the Scene] ‘Out and proud:’ Rainbow hues flood central Seoul

Rainbow umbrellas, which represent the idea of shelter, protection and unity within the LGBTQ+ community, are seen at the 24th Seoul Queer Culture Festival in Euljiro, Seoul, Saturday. (Yonhap)

Illuminated by the vibrant colors of the rainbow, thousands from the LGBTQ+ community and their supporters congregated for the 24th Seoul Queer Culture Festival in Euljiro, central Seoul, Saturday. Participants from various generations donned colorful attire, waved rainbow flags and marched through the city's central district, standing together against rising anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment and advocating for equal rights. Jang Sun-young, a 70-year-old, was among those who paraded through the streets of central Seoul at a time when public sentiment on LGBTQ+ issues has become increasingly polarized in Korea. “Many people say they don’t want to see us (the LGBTQ+ community) because they find us disgusting, but those remarks are absurd. They should know that we have to coexist no matter what, so we, or social minorities, are trying to show who we are through the festival,” Jang told The Korea Herald.

Participants of the 24th Seoul Queer Culture Festival wave rainbow flags during a parade in Euljiro, central Seoul, Saturday. (Yonhap)

“In particular, it’s crucial to teach young students about inclusion and diversity and how to embrace the melting pot. By seeing the festival, they will gradually understand that the LBGTQ+ community is brimming with many kinds of identities,” Jang added. Although sexual minorities fall outside the mainstream, Lim Ji-soo, a 27-year-old, said the annual queer parade brings respite for the LGBTQ+ community. “This is my fifth time taking part in the event, and I felt today that the LGBTQ+ issue is actually gaining ground in Korea because so many supporters visited the event compared to years ago. I can tell society’s attitude and perception toward sexual minorities are gradually changing,” Lim told The Korea Herald. More than 50 booths were set up for the pride parade that offered various LGBTQ+-related merchandise and special events operated by civic groups and embassies of the United States, Canada, Australia, Britain and Germany, to name a few. The Pride parade, however, was at times interrupted by counterprotesters, who also staged rallies nearby and on the sidelines of the parade, displaying banners and posters that read slogan such as “No same-sex marriage,” “May God grant repentance to those who engage in homosexuality” and “homosexual orientation is sinful.” A 20-year-old exchange student from Germany who wanted to be known by her first name, Laura, joined the event for the first time to seek visibility. “Koreans seem insecure about opening up their identities since they don’t publicly show themselves. It’s sad that Korean society is backpedaling,” she said.

Participants of the 24th Seoul Queer Culture Festival join the Pride parade in Euljiro, Seoul, Saturday. (Yonhap)

“Seeing that the initial venue to celebrate our rights was given to another group of people shows that we’ve become a second choice -- at least in Korea,” she added. The festival was annually held in Seoul Plaza in front of City Hall, but the Seoul Metropolitan Government refused the organizers of the SQCF’s initial request to use the venue. Instead, the city government gave priority to a Christian group to use the venue for a youth concert on the same day. “I wish society would embrace the LGBTQ+ community because, after all, we are not different. It’s just a different type of love we pursue, and we don’t hurt anybody,” Laura said. Hannah, another exchange student from Germany, added that the pride parade felt like home for her. “It’s great to be among the people that are the same as you. It makes you feel like in a place where you can call ‘home’ because everybody else relates to you, and you can see that everyone is genuinely happy here.” Park Jae-hyung, an 18-year-old university freshman, hoped the festival would help pave the way for equal treatment and legalizing same-sex marriage. “On a brighter note, more (LGBTQ+ people) are showing themselves than before, which means society’s perspective is getting better, and more people are being able to accept us. Slowly but surely, society is changing,” he added.

Participants of the 24th Seoul Queer Culture Festival join the Pride parade in Euljiro, Seoul, Saturday. (Yonhap)