National Museum of World Writing Systems celebrates most valuable invention

A museum dedicated to celebrating the world's various writing systems and their historical value was launched in Songdo, Incheon, on Thursday.

Nine years after the initial plan came together in 2014, the National Museum of World Writing Systems, occupying 15,650 square meters in Songdo is finally set to open its doors to the public on Friday, with a series of celebratory events and seminars to follow.

“The greatest invention of humanity is the writing system. Through it, history has evolved and humanity has communicated. It’s meaningful to build a writing system museum in South Korea because Hangeul is the only script (of a native language) that has clear principles of creation and its own distinct structure,” Park Bo-gyoon, the minister of culture, sports and tourism, said at the official opening ceremony on Thursday. “We will spare no efforts to become a platform that links Hangeul, the foundation of Korean culture, and the world’s writing systems.”

The museum operates a permanent exhibition that explores the culture of writing from a comparative perspective. Under the theme "The Great Journey of Writing and Civilization," the exhibition displays a diverse range of artifacts and digital materials, introducing 55 different writing systems that span from the earliest cuneiform script, the first known writing system, to Egyptian hieroglyphs that have influenced so many of the world's writing systems, to Chinese characters, which are the oldest continuously used script, and Hangeul.