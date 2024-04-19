[Herald Interview] Lim Yunchan: Chopin album feels like long-awaited eruption

When practicing for the recording of his first solo album, "Chopin Etudes," which was released internationally on April 19, Lim Yunchan, the youngest winner of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2022, paid meticulous attention to each note.

He would assess whether they could strike his heart, sometimes spending several hours to perfect just two measures.

“When you press the first note, if it doesn't strike your heart, then it's not practice, right? So, when I press the G-sharp key, if it strikes my heart, then I move on to the next one," he said.

"If my heart doesn't feel it when moving to the A-sharp key, I keep doing it. Just like that, if the A-sharp key strikes my heart, then I practice connecting the first and second notes, and if that connection strikes my heart, then I move on to the third note. ... I practiced in this manner,” Lim said during an interview with local reporters Friday.

He recalled that he spent several hours on just two measures of Op. 25 No. 27 in C-Sharp Minor, “Cello.”

Practicing 12 hours a day for the album, he did not feel nervous at all when he sat down in the studio with record producer James Fraser. Rather, he enjoyed the process of making different renditions and choosing one, said Lim, 19, talking about his first studio album on the Decca label.

“I’ve been listening to Chopin Etudes and practicing them since I was very young. So it feels like an erupting lava that's been held inside for 10 years. I’m honored and grateful for Decca for allowing these repertories,” Lim said.

“I had the privilege of working with an outstanding producer. Initially, I just played the pieces as I pleased, following my own instincts. However, sometimes I felt like I was straying too far from the text that Chopin has left and that's when the producer stepped in and guided me well," Lim said.