Korea, Vietnam forge stronger economic ties during Yoon’s visit

President Yoon Suk Yeol (second from right, front row), Chairman of SK Group and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chey Tae-won (right, front row), Kim Keon Hee (third from right, front row), Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun (left, second row), Korea International Trade Association Chairman Christopher Koo (second from left, second row) and Daewoo Engineering and Construction Chairman Jung Won-ju (third from left, second row) pledge allegiance to the nation during a dinner held in Hanoi during Yoon's state visit to the Southeast Asian country, Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol concluded his state visit to Vietnam, solidifying economic cooperation between the two nations and ushering in a new era of forward-looking collaboration.

Accompanied by a 205-member business delegation, President Yoon observed the signing of 111 memoranda of understanding between business leaders of the two countries as well as trade consultations made for some 100 companies. Calling it a significant development in bilateral trade, Yoon's visit has set the stage for both countries to ambitiously pursue a $150 billion trade volume by 2030, according to his senior economic secretary Choi Sang-mok.

During a dinner with Korean business leaders in Hanoi, President Yoon reaffirmed his unwavering support for their export efforts, recognizing their potential as a driving force for the nation's economy. He also encouraged business leaders to seek government assistance in overcoming any challenges they may encounter during their operations.

The sentiments expressed by SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won during the Korea-Vietnam Business Forum on Friday further underscored the importance of the strengthened ties. Describing Vietnam as an “optimal investment destination,” Chey emphasized the nation's stability and efficiency that Korean companies seek in a geopolitical context.

Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1992, the growth in bilateral exchanges between Korea and Vietnam has grown rapidly. Vietnam has become South Korea's third-largest trading partner, following China and the United States. Meanwhile, Korea has also solidified its position as Vietnam's top foreign direct investment nation. In celebration of their 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties last year, the relationship between the two countries was elevated to a "comprehensive strategic partnership."