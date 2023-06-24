 Back To Top
National

First lady meets with Smile for Children officials in Vietnam

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Jun 24, 2023 - 14:55       Updated : Jun 24, 2023 - 14:55
First Lady Kim Keon-hee meets an official from Smile for Children in Vietnam on Saturday. (Yonhap)

First Lady Kim Keon-hee met with officials from Smile for Children, a group that provides free surgery services for Vietnamese children with facial deformities, during her visit to the 108 Central Military Hospital in Vietnam on Saturday, according to the presidential office.

Smile for Children, a non-profit organization supported by the SK Group, annually brings together medical professionals from both countries. To date, more than 4,200 Vietnamese children have benefited from this initiative.

Kim expressed her gratitude to the medical professionals and officials, referring to them as "those who restore the bright and innocent smiles of children." She commended their continuous efforts, noting that they have been creating miracles for 27 years.

"The relationship between Korea and Vietnam is built on trust and confidence, and we are now entering a mature and crucial phase," she said.

She mentioned that the social contributions of Korean companies have played a significant role in this development. She added that through "Smile for Children," children will gain hope and courage, and she expressed hope that it will deepen the friendship and cooperative relationship between Korea and Vietnam.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)
