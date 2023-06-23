[Photo News] 'K-wrestling' gets spotlight this week

Children participate in traditional Korean wrestling, one of the folk games of the Gangneung Danoje Festival, on June 19 at Nammdaecheon Danojang in Gangneung, Gangwon Province. (Yonhap)
Two participants compete during a women's wrestling competition at Nammdaecheon Danojang in Gangneung, a city in Gangwon Province, as part of the ongoing Gangneung Danoje Festival on June 20. (Yonhap)
People sit on a bus with safety belts inspired by traditional Korean wrestling bands during a bus ride from Incheon Airport to central Seoul on June 20. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced that the "K-Wrestling safety belt" will be used on a designated airport bus route from May 31 to June 28. (Yonhap)
Safety belts inspired by traditional Korean wrestling bands are installed on an airport bus. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced that the "K-Wrestling safety belt" will be used on a designated airport bus route from May 31 to June 28. (Yonhap)
