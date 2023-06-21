 Back To Top
Entertainment

KBS files injunction against gov't move to separate fee collection

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 21, 2023 - 20:29       Updated : Jun 21, 2023 - 20:29
Legal representatives of KBS submit an injunction request to the Constitutional Court in Seoul on June 21, 2023, seeking to halt the government's plan to separate the collection of its license fees from electricity bills. (Yonhap)
Public service broadcaster KBS filed an injunction with the Constitutional Court on Wednesday seeking to halt the government's plan to separate the collection of its license fees from electricity bills.

The move came as the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) is planning to amend a Broadcasting Act enforcement ordinance for the separate collection in the latter half of the year following a recommendation by the presidential office on June 5.

Since 1994, KBS has charged a monthly fee of 2,500 won ($1.93) to every household with a television receiver on top of their electricity bills. The fee has been collected by the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp.

The proposed revision could potentially deal a blow to KBS' revenue structure, if many households refuse to pay the fees.

In the injunction, KBS requested the Constitutional Court to suspend the revision process or the effect of the decree if amended, until a decision is made on a constitutional petition that KBS plans to submit in the near future.

KBS argues that the proposed revision violates constitutional principles, as it represents an attempt by the executive branch to limit provisions established by the National Assembly through a mere enforcement ordinance amendment.

KBS also points out the KCC has reduced the required public notice period from a minimum of 40 days to only 10 days, without providing sufficient justification.

The presidential office forwarded the recommendation to the broadcasting watchdog after conducting a public debate on the collection method for television license fees.

The results of the debate indicated widespread support for separating the fee collection.

While the revision of the enforcement ordinance typically takes around five to seven months, the KCC expects to expedite the process to three months, according to insider sources.

KBS has expressed strong opposition to this decision, citing potential damage to the foundation of public broadcasting and the risk of depriving the broadcaster of a crucial revenue source.

KBS CEO Kim Eui-cheol, who was appointed during the previous Moon Jae-in administration, even said he would resign if the government rescinds the decision. (Yonhap)

