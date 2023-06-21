Hana Bank extends KFA sponsorship until 2033

Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo (right) and Chung Mong-gyu, head of the Korea Football Association, pose for a photo to celebrate the bank’s 10-year extension of its sponsorship of the KFA during a friendly match between South Korea and El Salvador at Daejeon World Cup Stadium on Tuesday. (Hana Bank)

Hana Bank announced on Wednesday that it has renewed its official sponsorship contract with the Korea Football Association and the Korean national football team.

"Hana Bank will continue to support the Korea Football Association and the national football team. We have been together during important moments in our soccer history such as the time when our national football team reached the round of 16 matches in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year," Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo said. "We aim to replicate that glory in the upcoming 10 years,”

Since 1998, Hana Bank has been the official sponsor of the KFA, providing support to the national football team for 26 years.

With this recent agreement, Hana Bank will be the title sponsor for the Korean national team’s friendly matches and the Korean FA Cup, hosted by the KFA, until 2033.

Hana Bank and the KFA held a special ceremony marking the sponsorship extension during the halftime of the friendly match between South Korea and El Salvador held at Daejeon World Cup Stadium on Tuesday.

This ceremony was attended by Ham, the chairman of Hana Financial Group, and Chung Mong-gyu, head of the KFA. The two exchanged pennants which symbolize the deep friendship between Hana Bank and the KFA over the past 26 years, according to Hana Bank.

In addition, a new uniform symbolizing the 10-year extension of the sponsorship was showcased during the ceremony.

Furthermore, Hana Bank said that it will continue to support youth football programs in Korea with the KFA over the next 10 years.