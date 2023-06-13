Ghostly figure on top of highway tunnel confirmed to be teen enjoying sunset

Officials confirmed on Tuesday that a ghostly-looking woman who had climbed on top of a highway tunnel near Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, had been successfully rescued. The incident had gained widespread attention after her eery silhouette scared numerous drivers.

As fleeting images of her standing on top of the 10-meter-tall tunnel, taken from fast-moving vehicles, went viral Tuesday, Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police announced her rescue on Sunday.

The person captured in the video and photos is a female middle school student whose identity is being withheld, it said.

The teenager told the police that she had climbed up on top of the tunnel located in the middle of Yeongdong Highway to get a better view of the sunset, officials explained. She had climbed up a ladder installed next to the tunnel for facility inspections.

After rescuing the teenager and handing her over to her parents, the police requested highway operators to take additional safety measures to prevent similar incidents.

In a black box video recording of the figure that had gone viral, the teenager looked blurry, making her look like a ghost or an unidentified object.