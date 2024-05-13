[Bridging Cultures] Czech Center director links ‘true culture’ to quality

Michal Emanovsky, director of the Czech Center Seoul, speaks during an interview with The Korea Herald at his office in Seoul on April 17. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

In an era of instant messaging, appreciating longer forms of the arts, such as orchestral performances, has become challenging. That’s why quality matters more now than ever, because the way culture is presented determines how people explore their inner thoughts, according to Michal Emanovsky, the director of the Czech Center Seoul.

“To be honest, money is a very important part of making decisions about projects,” Emanovsky said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald. The director was referring to the cultural outreach he has been tasked to lead since 2022.

But aside from stating the obvious, quality has to be “primary” in what Emanovsky calls the “long format culture” represented by classical music performances, books and films. Emanovsky was an associate principal horn at the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra from 2006 to 2021.

“I feel like most people can arrive into depth through arts and culture, reading quality (books) and seeing quality films,” he said, describing such activities as seeking “in-depth knowledge about the world,” and, eventually, the “meaning of life.”

What facilitates such a deep dive into the meaning of our lives, Emanovsky noted, is “true culture.” The director acknowledged that music, books and films may not be the only way to achieve this, citing religious practices as an avenue to similar explorations and self-reflection.

Embracing ‘true culture’

Smartphones are the biggest enemy because they encourage a shallow approach to entertainment, Emanovsky pointed out, labeling the device as antithetical to appreciating true culture. “I feel like I’m a fighter who is trying to promote the idea that this matters, not just to Czech culture, but to culture in general.”

“And now I have a chance to actually shape what gets delivered to the people,” he said, referring to his previous orchestra experience as a bonus because he had the opportunity to explore for himself what the long format culture entails -- devoting more time instead of a “quick and easy fix.”

The Czech Center’s joint exhibition last year with the Korea Foundation on promoting sustainable development goals is the kind of message he wants to put out. “Towards the Day After Today” ran from late February to early April 2023, showcasing works by Czech photographer David Tesinsky.