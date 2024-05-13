NewJeans-Pharrell Williams collabo part of group's debut Japanese album

Most Popular
NewJeans-Pharrell Williams collabo part of group's debut Japanese albumBy Hong Yoo
Published : May 13, 2024 - 13:56
NewJeans collaborated with American pop star Pharrell Williams for their Japanese debut single album.
According to Ador, Pharrell Williams participated in composing and writing the lyrics to the K-pop girl group’s titular track of their first-ever Japanese single album, “Supernatural.”
The lead track, “Supernatural,” is composed with a melody that brings back memories from the past and harmonizes well with the group’s mellow vocals, says the agency.
“Producer 250 brought in the iconic bridge and ad-lib from Pharrell William’s ‘Back of My Mind’ released in 2009, and reinterpreted it into the new jack swing style,” said Ador in a press release.
Pharrell Williams is a world-renowned singer and producer with several Grammy awards, best known for his mega-hit single, “Happy.”
NewJeans is set to release their Japanese debut single album on June 21.
The single album carries a total of four tracks including “Supernatural” and “Right Now.”
The Side-B track “Right Now” is being used as a commercial song for Lotte Wellfood’s zero-sugar dessert brand, Zero.
NewJeans has been raising anticipation for its debut in Japan by announcing its collaboration with the Japanese pop artist Murakami Takashi and street wear icon Hiroshi Fujiwara.
Takashi Murakami designed the physical “Supernatural” album and the cartoon characters of all five members of NewJeans to be used in the group’s music video for “Right Now."
Hiroshi Fujiwara designed the T-shirts, bandanas, caps and bags that will be sold as the group’s official merchandise at the pop-up stores NewJeans will open in Korea and Japan next month.
Following their official debut in Japan, NewJeans will host a two-day fan concert at the Tokyo Dome June 26-27.
