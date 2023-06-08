[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Boryeong Mud Festival The 26th edition of the Boryeong Mud Festival will take place in various parts of Daecheon Beach in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province. This year’s festival will start on July 21 and run through Aug. 6. Ranging from a mud train, body painting and a mud water park to beach parties and a K-pop concert featuring rapper San E, boy band Pentagon, girl group WJSN, Billlie and more, the festival promises a fun-filled time. Admission to the Boryeong Sea Mud Exhibition is 12,000 won and 9,000 won for adults and teenagers, respectively. Tickets are 6,000 for children. The Boryeong Mud Festival exhibition is free of charge. Additional information can be found at www.mudfestival.or.kr.

Hansan Ramie Fabric Cultural Festival, Seocheon The 33rd edition of the Hansan Ramie Fabric Cultural Festival will be held June 9-11 at Hansan Mosi Museum and Hansan Traditional Market in Seocheon, South Chungcheong Province. The event seeks to continue the tradition of Hansan ramie, or “mosi,” weaving, which is listed as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The festival offers an opportunity to weave traditional Korean natural fibers and try on mosi clothing. Special events, including a fashion show and designer competition, will be presented as well. Admission is free. More information can be found at www.hansanmosi.kr.

Daegu Chimac Festival The combination of chicken and beer is called “chimaek” in Korean, and it’s the theme of the Daegu Chimac Festival, which is scheduled to be held Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 at Duryu Park in Daegu -- the home of famous Korean chicken franchise chains Kyochon Chicken, Hosigi Chicken and more. The five-day festival celebrates what Koreans love -- chicken with beer -- with EDM parties, hip-hop concerts and more. While admission is free, chicken and beer must be purchased. The event is open to visitors of all ages but beer, which takes up half of the festival, is strictly limited to those who are 20 years old and above. Detailed information can be found at www.chimacfestival.com.

Muju Firefly Festival The Muju Firefly Festival is scheduled to take place across the areas of Muju Deungnamu Stadium, North Jeolla Province, Sept. 2 to 4. Muju’s pristine environment provides a natural habitat for fireflies. Night-time programs include firefly explorations, stargazing experiences, traditional performances and concerts. Participation fees vary by program. Online reservation is required for the stargazing and firefly exploration via the official website of the Muju Firefly Festival, www.firefly.or.kr.