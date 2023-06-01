S. Korea lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

A medical worker posts a notice at a public health center in Gwangju, Tuesday, to inform that the isolation mandate for COVID-19 patients will be shortened to five days and no longer be compulsory starting Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea lifted nearly all its COVID-19 restrictions Thursday, including the isolation mandate for COVID-19 patients, as the country lowered the COVID-19 crisis level from the top level on Thursday.

Declaring that the COVID-19 is an endemic disease, the government downgraded the COVID-19 crisis status from "serious," the highest level, to "alert."

With the alert level lowered, the COVID-19 isolation period of seven days has been shortened to five days and is no longer compulsory. The government said it recommends workers make full use of their leave and work from home where possible during the five-day period.

Indoor mask mandates have now been lifted in almost all places, including clinics and pharmacies. But the mandate will remain at hospitals with vulnerable inpatients and residential medical facilities with groups vulnerable to infectious diseases.

A recommendation for PCR tests within three days of arrival here from abroad has also been lifted.

All seven "COVID-19 temporary screening test centers" in the country, including the one located at Seoul station, have suspended their operations. But regular screening clinics located at public health centers will continue to operate and offer PCR tests.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations will continue.

The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, headed by the prime minister, has also been disbanded, and the Central Accident Response Headquarters, headed by the health and welfare minister, has been launched in its place. The statistics on the number of new COVID-19 cases will be released weekly instead of published daily.