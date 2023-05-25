 Back To Top
Sports

Padres' Kim Ha-seong hits 5th homer of season, scores 100th career run

By Yonhap
Published : May 25, 2023 - 11:03       Updated : May 25, 2023 - 11:03
Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the top of the fifth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Nationals Park in Washington on Wednesday. (AP-Yonhap)
Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the top of the fifth inning of a Major League Baseball regular season game at Nationals Park in Washington on Wednesday. (AP-Yonhap)

Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres has homered for the fifth time this season, reaching a career milestone in the process.

Kim hit a solo home run to lead off the top of the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington on Wednesday. Kim's blast to the right-center field, off Nationals starter Trevor Williams, cut the Padres' deficit to 5-3.

Kim drilled a 1-1 fastball from Williams for his first home run off a fastball this season.

It was Kim's first home run since May 13. The ball left Kim's bat at 104.9 mph with a launch angle of 23 degrees and traveled 405 feet.

Kim extended his hitting streak to six games.

With the home run, Kim also scored his 100th run of his major league career, which began in 2021. Kim surpassed 100 career RBIs earlier this month. (Yonhap)

