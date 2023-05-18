[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Hansan Ramie Fabric Cultural Festival, Seocheon The 33rd edition of the Hansan Ramie Fabric Cultural Festival will be held from June 9 to 11 at Hansan Mosi Museum and Hansan Traditional Market in Seocheon, South Chungcheong Province. The event seeks to continue the tradition of Hansan ramie, or “mosi,” weaving which is listed as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The festival offers an opportunity to experience weaving traditional Korean natural fibers and trying on mosi clothing. Special events, including a fashion show and designer competition, will be presented as well. Admission is free. More information can be found at www.hansanmosi.kr.

Hueree Hydrangea Festival The Hueree Hydrangea Festival, which started on April 7, will run through June 3 at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island. Visitors can stroll around the park near South Korea’s highest peak of Hallasan and enjoy the flower field. The annual festival highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and colorful hydrangeas with photo zones. For children, there will be horseback riding and a small parade of Jeju black pigs. Admission fees vary by age and program. Updated information can be found at www.hueree.com and www.visitjeju.net/en.

Hadong Wild Tea Cultural Festival The Hadong Wild Tea Cultural Festival, which started May 4, will run through June 4 at the Tea Culture Center in Hadong, South Gyeongsang Province. The annual festival promotes tea cultivation, which started approximately 1,000 years ago in Hadong county. Visitors can experience various exhibitions and hands-on programs, including tea bowl making activities, as well. Detailed information is available at www.wildteafestival.kr.

Miryang Arirang Festival The 65th edition of the Miryang Arirang Festival runs May 18-21 along the Miryang riverside and at the Yeongnamnu Pavilion in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province. The four-day event promotes the Miryang version of "Arirang," a national folk song that was listed as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012. The highlight of the folk festival is "Miryang River Odyssey," a musical that combines the story of the Miryang Arirang and the history of Miryang. The musical starts at 8:30 p.m. on the festival days. Admission is free.