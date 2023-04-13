[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Gochang Green Barley Festival The Gochang Green Barley Field Festival will be held from April 15 to May 7 in the Hakwon Farm area amid the green barley fields of Gochang-gun, North Jeolla Province. The festival celebrates the region’s plentiful barley. Visitors can take part in activities such as making flutes out of barley leaves, searching for hidden treasures in the barley fields and making essential oils. Other programs, including a concert by local artists, a magic show, a puppet show and more, will be offered to entertain visitors as well. Participation fees vary by program. More information can be found at www.borinara.co.kr.

Hampyeong Butterfly Festival The Hampyeong Butterfly Festival is set to start April 28 and run through May 7 in Hampyeong, South Jeolla Province, including in Hampyeong Expo Park. The annual festival seeks to provide the opportunity to learn about nature in Korea, including flowers, insects and more. The event seeks to entertain visitors and tourists with virtual reality and hands-on experiences with butterflies, insects, performances by local artists and other cultural exhibitions. Hampyeong Expo Park is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets for children are 3,000 won, 5,000 won for teenagers and 7,000 won for adults. Updated information can be found at www.hpftf.or.kr.

Gapyeong Cherry Blossom Festival Welcoming spring, the Gapyeong Cherry Blossom Festival, which started on April 8, runs through April 16 on Eden Cherry Blossom Road in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province. The 1.2-kilometer cherry blossom tunnel features stage performances of classical and pop music, a flea market of handmade things and local specialties throughout the festival. The festival will return after a four-year break, as most of the remaining COVID-19 policies have been lifted. The event is open to people of all ages and there is no admission fee. More information can be found at www.olivestar.kr.

Jindo Miracle Sea Road Festival The Jindo Miracle Sea Road Festival will be held in areas around the Jindo Ocean Ecology Building and Gagye Beach in Jindo, South Jeolla Province, from April 20 to 22. Managed by the Jindo-gun Festival Committee, the three-day festival features a 2.8-kilometer-long path connecting two islands that only appears for approximately one hour at extremely low tide. The festival offers Korean traditional games, music performances and more. Admission costs 5,000 won. Detailed information can be found at www.jindo.go.kr.