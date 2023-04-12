[Today’s K-pop] Enhypen to return in May: report

(Credit: Belift Lab)

Enhypen is set to make a comeback in May, according to a local media report on Wednesday. Its last album, the group's third EP “Manifesto: Day 1,” hit the Billboard 200 at No. 6. It stayed on the chart for six weeks in a row before reentering it twice, in October and December. The mini album and its first studio album “Dimension: Dilemma” from 2021 each sold one million copies. The boy band hosted its first international tour last year holding 22 concerts in 12 cities. It held an encore concert in the Kyocera Dome in Osaka in January. In the meantime, the bandmates returned from Paris on Monday after performing in a group concert hosted by a Korean television music chart show in the French capital. BTS logs record 700m streams on Oricon with ‘Dynamite’

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

BTS amassed 700 million streams with single “Dynamite,” according to the chart listed by Oricon. It is the second song to reach the milestone in Oricon’s streaming ranking chart, and the first by an international artist. “Dynamite” was rolled out in August 2020 and was the first K-pop single to top Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. It maintained the top spot for three weeks in a row and stayed on the chart for a total of 32 weeks. The band was nominated for a Grammy for the first time with the song. The music video for the disco pop tune generated 1.6 billion views on YouTube in November last year, the group's second video to achieve the feat, after “Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey).” A Lego set inspired by the music video was released last month. BTS’ Jimin stays strong on Billboard charts with solo music

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jimin of BTS extended his stay on Billboard’s main charts with his first solo album “Face” and lead track “Like Crazy.” The EP ranked No. 16 on the Billboard 200 dated April 25 after debuting at No. 2 the previous week, a record spot for a K-pop soloist. The single hit No. 45 on its Hot 100 chart, after notching the top spot the previous week. The artist became the first K-pop solo act -- and the second K-pop musician only after his own band -- to sit atop the main songs chart. Some fans of Jimin voiced their indignation that the song had to “suffer the biggest fall from No. 1 in Hot 100 history” because Billboard has changed its rules and filtered streams for the song. Meanwhile, the EP “Face” earned platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan on Wednesday for logging 250,000 shipments. Ex-IZ*ONE member Lee Chaeyeon bring out 2nd solo EP

(Credit: WM Entertainment)