[Well-curated weekend] Museum SAN, Tongyeong classical music fest and churros tried and tested

Japanese architect Tadao Ando's work at Museum SAN
Museum SAN, designed by renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando, is nestled in the mountains of Wonju, Gangwon Province and much appreciated for its striking building and beautiful surroundings.
In commemoration of its 10th anniversary, the museum has opened a solo exhibition on the architect titled, “Tadao Ando – Youth,” the architect’s first show at the museum, shedding light on his artistic career since the 1970s. Of interest to many will be Ando's sketches that are on display along with each of his designs.
The exhibition shows the development of largely self-taught architect, starting with drawings from his early years traveling around the world. The highlight of the show is the Naoshima Project, which introduces Ando's eight buildings on a small island in Japan’s Kagawa prefecture.
The 81-year-old architect visited the museum in early April and installed an outdoor sculpture titled "Youth." The apple large green apple delivers the message that “youth is not a time of life, but a state of mind” from a poem by American poet Samuel Ullman.
The exhibition runs through July 30.
Long, crispy churros with variety of toppings, fillings
Deep-fried, hot churros dipped in a sweet sauce like chocolate are irresistible regardless of the time of year. Churros 101’s popular churros combination is served with milk ice cream in summer and a hot Americano in winter.
Having won 12 Blue Ribbons – the Korean version of Michelin stars – as a churros café, Churros 101 offers churros that are known to be Instagrammable. A wide variety of churro toppings and fillings including cinnamon, Oreo, sweetened condensed milk, chocolate, strawberry and more are used as well.
About 30 centimeters long, the crispy dough is made from Churros 101’s special recipe, freshly made and deep-fried everyday at the store.
Churros 101 operates dozens of stores nationwide including flagship stores in Hongdae area in Mapo-gu and Samcheong-dong in Jongno-gu, as well as five stores in Singapore. Churros 101 is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Tongyeong, beautiful port city full of music
This weekend, the city of Tongyeong in South Gyeongsang Province presents a weekend filled with classical music.
The annual Tongyeong International Music Festival, which began its 21st edition on March 31 under the theme of "Beyond Borders," will have a grand closing with a series of must-see performances for classical music fans, with seven concerts and one lecture by top Korean and international musicians.
Two artists-in-residence, violinist Leonidas Kavakos and pianist Kim Sun-wook, will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Italian baroque music ensemble Il Giardino Armonico, founded in 1985 by artistic director Giovanni Antonini, will take the stage at 9:30 p.m., performing Vivaldi and Yun I-sang in its program.
In their second concert, Il Giardino Armonico will team up with countertenor Kangmin Justin Kim.
Ondrej Adamek, the festival's composer-in-residence, will present two pieces. "Consequences particulierement blanches" will make its Asian premiere, while "Le Diner" will be presented in its Korean premiere at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday. The composer will give a special lecture on the Airmachine, an instrument he created, at 4 p.m. on Friday.
Baritone Matthias Goerne & pianist Sergei Babayan will perform Schubert’s "Die Schone Mullerin," D. 795 at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The festival's grand finale, on the last day of the 10-day event, will feature the Tongyeong Festival Orchestra led by David Robertson and Kavakos performing Chin Un-suk’s Violin Concerto No. 2, “Scherben der Stille,” written in 2021, and Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 in D major.
Don't forget to indulge in local delicacies including fresh seafood, the city's signature honey bread and Chungmu kimbap, a dish originating from the city.