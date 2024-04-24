Hybe's multilabel system tested amid conflict with Ador

K-pop powerhouse Hybe’s multilabel system is being tested as it has locked horns with one of its sublabels, Ador.

Executives of Ador, the agency housing popular K-pop girl group NewJeans, began sending complaint emails to their parent company on April 3, about a week after the launch of Illit, a new girl group, by another Hybe sublabel, Belift Lab.

Shin Dong-hoon, vice president of Ador, demanded that Hybe CEO Park Ji-won and Belift Lab CEO Kim Tae-ho address the conflict of interest surrounding Illit's choreography and concept, which he alleged imitated those of NewJeans.

Min Hee-jin, CEO of Ador and the producer of NewJeans, joined the fracas by sending an email not only to Park and Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, but also to Hybe America CEO Scooter Braun on April 16, claiming that Hybe is causing “conflicts of interest between subsidiaries" by whitewashing Illit's plagiarism of NewJeans.

Industry insiders say the conflict between Ador and Hybe stems from Hybe's multilabel business format that pushes its sublabels to compete against each other.

“Going back to the debut of NewJeans, the group debuted in July 2022. This came just two months after Source Music, one of Hybe’s sublabels, launched girl group Le Sserafim. This meant that Source Music and Ador, which are both under the same banner, had to compete against each other. This situation seems to have built up into what's happening today, for Min to think she is not receiving enough support from Hybe,” an industry insider explained.