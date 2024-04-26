BTS’ RM to release second solo album in May

An image of RM's second solo album, "Right Place, Wrong Person" (Big Hit Music)

South Korean boy band BTS leader RM will release his second solo album titled, “Right Place, Wrong Person,” on May 24, according to Big Hit Music Friday.

RM was involved in the writing of all 11 tracks in the album, which can be preordered at BTS' official store and global music platforms such as Apple music, Spotify and iTunes Store.

RM’s second solo album comes 18 months after his first album, "Indigo," which featured a number of photos of Korean art master Yun Hyong-keun’s painting, “Blue,” paying tribute to the artist.

Currently serving his mandatory military duty, RM is scheduled to be discharged on June 6, 2025.

“The album ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ will tackle a feeling that anyone would have had at one time or another when they felt like a stranger who does not fit in," the agency said in the press release.