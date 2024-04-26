BTS’ RM to release second solo album in May

Most Popular
-
1
Ador CEO denies allegations, accuses Hybe of mistreating NewJeans
-
2
Korea’s homegrown nanosatellite successfully launches into space
-
3
[Herald Interview] 'Amid aging population, Korea to invite more young professionals from overseas'
-
4
Nicaragua shuts down Seoul embassy
-
5
Medical reform committee kicks off despite boycott from doctors
-
6
Hybe's multilabel system tested amid conflict with Ador
-
7
SNU profs to suspend treatment for one day
-
8
Rocket engine expert, ex-NASA exec to lead Korea's new space agency
-
9
SK hynix pledges W20tr to ramp up DRAM production at home
-
10
10-man S. Korea lose to Indonesia to miss out on Paris Olympic football qualification
BTS’ RM to release second solo album in MayBy Park Yuna
Published : April 26, 2024 - 13:40
South Korean boy band BTS leader RM will release his second solo album titled, “Right Place, Wrong Person,” on May 24, according to Big Hit Music Friday.
RM was involved in the writing of all 11 tracks in the album, which can be preordered at BTS' official store and global music platforms such as Apple music, Spotify and iTunes Store.
RM’s second solo album comes 18 months after his first album, "Indigo," which featured a number of photos of Korean art master Yun Hyong-keun’s painting, “Blue,” paying tribute to the artist.
Currently serving his mandatory military duty, RM is scheduled to be discharged on June 6, 2025.
“The album ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ will tackle a feeling that anyone would have had at one time or another when they felt like a stranger who does not fit in," the agency said in the press release.
More from Headlines
-
DP leader says he will unconditionally meet with Yoon
-
More med professors considering weekly breaks
-
S. Korea-US alliance won’t be swayed by US election outcomes: envoy