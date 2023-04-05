From NCT Mark to Seventeen, major comebacks warm up K-pop scene this month

Mark of NCT (SM Entertainment)

Just as the weather has been warming up, some of the major K-pop artists are gearing up for comebacks to warm up the music scene. Mark of NCT is returning with his second solo single, “Golden Hour,” on Friday. This track is the sixth to drop from SM Entertainment’s special archiving project, “Station: NCT Lab.” Mark took part in composing and writing the lyrics to this hip-hop song. The song is composed of strong guitar and drum sounds that harmonize with Mark’s stylish rapping. Next up are the K-pop sensations Kep1er and IVE, which are set to make comebacks next Monday.

Kep1er (Swing Entertainment)

Kep1er is dropping its fourth mini album, “LOVESTRUCK!,” which is led by the titular track, “Giddy,” and four side tracks: “LVLY,” “Back to the City,” “Why” and “Happy Ending.” The title track is a disco funk tune that sings of a young woman who wishes to be loved. Kep1er added its energetic chanting to the song, making both the lyrics and the melody addictive, according to Swing Entertainment.

IVE (Starship Entertainment)

On the other hand, Gen Z wannabe icons IVE will release their first full-length album, “I’ve IVE.” The album comprises a total of 11 tracks led by the titular track, “I AM,” and 10 sidetracks: “Blue Blood,” “Kitsch,” “Lips,” “Heroine,” “Mine,” “Hypnosis,” “Not Your Girl,” “Next Page,” Cherish” and “Shine With Me.” IVE's side track, “Kitsch,” was released in late March prior to the group's comeback and it is already topping major local music charts. The album will express the keywords, “confidence,” “freedom” and “narcissism,” through music, according to Starship Entertainment. Another long-awaited comeback is scheduled for this coming Monday.

KARD (DSP Media)

KARD, a co-ed quartet, is returning with digital single “Without You.” This comeback comes 10 months after the group dropped its fifth mini album, “Re:.” The quartet will present themselves with a new concept through the single, which is perfect to tune in to in spring, says DSP Media. Then there are some soloists releasing new albums next Wednesday, including Park Ji-hoon and Lee Chae-yeon.

Park Ji-hoon (Maru Entertainment)

Park Ji-hoon of now defunct group Wanna One is launching his seventh mini album, “Blank or Black,” led by the titular track, “Blank Effect.” This mini album comes six months after his most recent, sixth mini album, “THE ANSWER.”

Lee Chae-yeon (WM Entertainment)

Lee Chae-yeon of now defunct group IZ*ONE is unveiling her second mini album, “Over The Moon,” led by title track “KNOCK.” She gave a sneak peek at her album with a highlight medley clip on Wednesday. The titular track is has an addictive hook and energetic beats that accentuate Lee’s confident vocals.

Bol4 (Shofar Entertainment)

Singer-songwriter Bol4 is also gearing up for a new album release on April 16. Bol4’s eighth EP, “Love.zip,” comes after a yearlong hiatus. She is also holding a concert at the Olympic Hall in Jamsil, Seoul April 29-30. The last two weeks of April will be graced by male K-pop artists. First off is a new trio unit from NCT, DOJAEJUNG, making its debut with its first mini album, “Perfume,” on April 17.

NCT DOJAEJUNG (SM Entertainment)

NCT DOJAEJUNG consists of Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo. The album carries a total of six tracks led by the titular track, “Perfume.” The titular track will be in the R&B electro funk genre, accentuating the mellow acapella sounds of the trio.

Tempest (Yue Hua Entertainment)

Rookie boy group Tempest is scheduled for a comeback on the same day, and hopes to take the music scene by storm with its fourth mini album, “The Calm Before The Storm.” All eyes are on how the rising stars will return with after their five-month break.

Suga of BTS (Big Hit Music)

Next is K-pop megastar Suga of BTS, with his solo album, “D-DAY,” slated for April 21. Suga, who as a soloist uses the name, Agust D, will mark the finale of the trilogy he has continued through his two previous mix tapes: “Agust D” of 2016 and “D-2” OF 2020. Suga took the helm on the overall production of "D-Day," from planning to concept design and building the structure, not to mention composing and penning the lyrics of all the songs, according to Big Hit Music.

Seventeen (Pledis Entertainment)