BIE delegation begins on-site inspection for Busan's World Expo bid

ROBOT GUIDE TO BUSAN EXPO – Delegates from the International Bureau of Expositions (BIE), led by Patrick Specht, president of the BIE Administration and Budget Committee, and Korean business leaders, including SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, are guided by the four-legged walking robot Spot to the venue of a luncheon hosted by the Busan Expo Bidding Committee at the Shilla Seoul on Monday. The robot, developed by Hyundai Motor Group-owned Boston Dynamics, was deployed to the site in line with Korea’s theme for the World Expo in 2030: “Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future.” (Yonhap)

A delegation dispatched by the Bureau International des Expositions kicked off its six-day field inspection of South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030 on Monday.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered full support for the Bureau International des Expositions delegation and for its on-site inspection of Busan, a requirement for host countries to host the international exhibition.

During their visit, the delegation will evaluate the port city’s bid capacity, including transportation, accommodation, finances and level of preparation. Their findings will be compiled in a due diligence report, which is expected to be completed by May. This report will serve as the basis for voting on the host country of the World Expo, which is scheduled to take place at the end of November this year.

Busan is in competition with three other cities, including Rome, the Saudi capital of Riyadh, and the Ukrainian city of Odesa. The Expo is expected to run for six months, from May to the end of October.

“All government agencies must make every effort to support the visiting schedule of the BIE inspection team,” said President Yoon, presiding over a meeting of senior secretaries on Monday morning.

During a Cabinet meeting on March 28, Yoon also emphasized that the World Expo will provide an opportunity for governments, businesses, and citizens to exchange ideas and collaborate on global issues such as poverty, economic growth and climate change, ultimately leading to innovation. He encouraged his secretaries to adopt the attitude of "Expo salesmen" to promote and support the event.

The delegation commenced their official inspection schedule on Monday with a meeting with Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang, who is responsible for the World Expo bid.

At the meeting, the ministry presented plans for utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as holograms and urban air mobility simulators to set the nation apart from its competitors.

Following this, a business luncheon was hosted by Chey Tae-won, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry and private chairman of the bid committee. The delegation team also held meetings with Foreign Minister Park Jin, National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.

The National Assembly also stepped up in its support for Busan’s World Expo bid. A plenary session was held in the afternoon to decide on a resolution in support of the successful hosting of the Busan World Expo 2030, which was delivered to the delegation team. The resolution included the National Assembly's commitment to providing support for organizational, financial and institutional matters related to hosting the global event.

In the evening, the team was set to attend the Busan Expo promotional event in Gwanghwamun Plaza, which aims to showcase Korean citizens’ enthusiasm for hosting the World Expo.