BIE delegation begins on-site inspection for Busan's World Expo bid

A delegation dispatched by the Bureau International des Expositions kicked off its six-day field inspection of South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030 on Monday.
President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered full support for the Bureau International des Expositions delegation and for its on-site inspection of Busan, a requirement for host countries to host the international exhibition.
During their visit, the delegation will evaluate the port city’s bid capacity, including transportation, accommodation, finances and level of preparation. Their findings will be compiled in a due diligence report, which is expected to be completed by May. This report will serve as the basis for voting on the host country of the World Expo, which is scheduled to take place at the end of November this year.
Busan is in competition with three other cities, including Rome, the Saudi capital of Riyadh, and the Ukrainian city of Odesa. The Expo is expected to run for six months, from May to the end of October.
“All government agencies must make every effort to support the visiting schedule of the BIE inspection team,” said President Yoon, presiding over a meeting of senior secretaries on Monday morning.
During a Cabinet meeting on March 28, Yoon also emphasized that the World Expo will provide an opportunity for governments, businesses, and citizens to exchange ideas and collaborate on global issues such as poverty, economic growth and climate change, ultimately leading to innovation. He encouraged his secretaries to adopt the attitude of "Expo salesmen" to promote and support the event.
The delegation commenced their official inspection schedule on Monday with a meeting with Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang, who is responsible for the World Expo bid.
At the meeting, the ministry presented plans for utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as holograms and urban air mobility simulators to set the nation apart from its competitors.
Following this, a business luncheon was hosted by Chey Tae-won, chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry and private chairman of the bid committee. The delegation team also held meetings with Foreign Minister Park Jin, National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.
The National Assembly also stepped up in its support for Busan’s World Expo bid. A plenary session was held in the afternoon to decide on a resolution in support of the successful hosting of the Busan World Expo 2030, which was delivered to the delegation team. The resolution included the National Assembly's commitment to providing support for organizational, financial and institutional matters related to hosting the global event.
In the evening, the team was set to attend the Busan Expo promotional event in Gwanghwamun Plaza, which aims to showcase Korean citizens’ enthusiasm for hosting the World Expo.
The delegation will then travel to Busan on Tuesday and visit Eulsukdo Island Ecology Park to assess the realization of “Sustainable Living With Nature,” one of the main agenda items of the 2030 Busan Expo. They will also have the opportunity to observe animals that have been reintroduced to their natural habitats after receiving treatment.
On Wednesday, the delegates are scheduled to visit the North Port, the main proposed site for the Busan World Expo. They will also tour the publicity hall and observatory inside the recently renovated Busan Passenger Terminal as part of the inspection.
The publicity hall will showcase a video combining dioramas and three-dimensional graphics, which is intended to provide the inspection team with a comprehensive understanding of both the current site and future plans if Busan were to be chosen as the host city.
The delegation will also have the opportunity to attend a range of cultural and experiential events during its visit.
On Wednesday evening, the delegates will attend the “K-Culture Night” at Busan Cinema Center to experience various aspects of Korean culture. The following day, they will visit the United Nations Memorial Cemetery to understand the significance of promoting world peace through the World Expo. Finally, on Thursday evening, they will conclude their visit by watching a fireworks show held at Gwangalli Beach.
The BIE categorizes expositions into two types: Recognized Expos and Registered Expos. The Registered Expo, also known as World Expo, is a massive event that showcases the host country's capabilities and highlights global advancements in industry, science and technology. It serves as a platform for countries to exhibit their achievements and promote cultural exchange, international cooperation and economic development.
South Korea has previously hosted two recognized Expos -- at Daejeon in 1993 and at Yeosu in 2012. If selected, Korea will become the 12th country in the world and the fourth in Asia to host the World Expo.
The theme for Busan's World Expo bid is “Transforming Our World, Navigating Towards a Better Future." The theme acknowledges the need for fundamental transformation to create a better future in light of various global crises such as climate change, technological inequality and social polarization.
"Korea has a wealth of experience in hosting international events and is making extensive preparations for the successful hosting of the 2030 Busan World Expo," the presidential office said. These preparations include constructing exhibition halls, expanding transportation infrastructure and providing a luxurious accommodation experience for guests.