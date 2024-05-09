LG CNS launches Gen AI Studio for corporate clients

Most Popular
LG CNS launches Gen AI Studio for corporate clientsBy Kim Jun-hong
Published : May 9, 2024 - 17:47
LG CNS on Thursday opened its Gen AI Studio, a new venue for its corporate clients to experience business solutions using generative AI.
The latest opening aims to offer systematic assistance to companies that seek to explore generative AI but find themselves uncertain about where to begin.
Its programs, consisting of Gen AI Tour, Gen AI Discovery Workshop and Gen AI Prototyping, showcase potential applications of generative AI across industries and value chains. Companies can experience the proprietary generative AI solutions of LG CNS as well as others adopted by global tech firms.
"Gen AI Studio is an integration of the expertise, technology and infrastructure that help drive successful ventures in the generative AI field. We will keep fostering innovation to give companies new competitive advantages," said Kim Sun-jung, chief technology officer of LG CNS.
