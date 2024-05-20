[Photo News] Give a boost to K-finance

From left: Blackstone Group CEO Stephen A. Schwarzman, KB Financial Group Chairman Yang Jong-hee and Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Bok-hyun pose for a photo during a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between the US alternative investment management firm and the Korean financial holding firm held in New York on Thursday. The two companies agreed to go beyond their current cooperation in alternative asset funds to expand their partnership by making joint investments in various sectors. (KB Financial Group)