Babymonster to drop 1st LP in October

New releases by girl group Babymonster and boy group Treasure were among YG Entertainment's projects for the second half of the year announced by Yang Hyun-suk, YG founder and executive producer, in a three-minute video on YouTube Monday.

Earlier this year, YG revealed that it had increased the number of music producers to 50 from 10 in an effort to introduce new projects more quickly.

Babymonster will release its first regular studio album in October.

“Ahead of the full album release, we plan to release one of the songs included in the upcoming album sometime in early July. We are planning the music video and TV and radio appearances related to the song,” said Yang.

The agency is also releasing the performance video for “Like That” composed by the US pop singer-songwriter Charlie Puth this month in response to requests from Babymonster fans.

The single “Like That” is one of the b-side tracks on Babymonster’s first EP, “Babymons7er,” released on April 1.

YG’s boy group Treasure is also making a comeback after 10 months.

“Treasure’s last full album was released on July 28, 2023. Treasure has been very busy for the past months. They’re currently on an Asia tour. Fortunately, we have two to three weeks of break in between which allow us to introduce a song called ‘King Kong,’” said Yang.

Choi Hyun-suk and Yoshi of Treasure took part in writing the lyrics to the single, and renowned K-pop producers including Airplay, Jared Lee and Choice37 took part in composing.

“It might be quite different from the music Treasure has released so far. The keyword, ‘King Kong,’ itself is very strong so I believe they’ll present explosive energy with a very strong performance. I promise to give my all for Treasure’s album that will be released this fall,” said the executive producer.

Treasure kicked off its second Asia tour, “2024 Treasure Relay Tour Reboot,” in Manila on May 4.

In addition, the group is set to embark on a fan meeting tour in Japan in July.