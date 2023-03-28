GS Group joins forces to support Busan’s Expo bid

A giant banner promotes Busan's bid to host the 2030 Expo, hanging from GS Tower in southern Seoul on Tuesday. (GS Group)

Energy-to-construction conglomerate GS Group said Tuesday it has hung banners supporting Busan’s bid to host the 2030 Expo outside the office buildings of its key affiliates.

The group hung a large promotional banner at the entrance of the main gate of GS Tower, its headquarters in Yeoksam-dong, southern Seoul, while covering the outer wall of the landmark with a separate banner containing the phrase “World Expo 2030, Busan Korea.”

The Grand Seoul Building, the office building of GS Engineering & Construction, also hung promotional posters covering the two outer walls on the south and east facades. Located near Jonggak Station, the Grand Seoul Building is a landmark building in northern Seoul. The banners are expected to help raise awareness among office workers commuting to one of the busiest areas in the city.

GS said it also plans to promote Busan’s Expo bid by affixing promotional stickers to corporate vehicles used across affiliates.

In particular, next week when the due diligence team of the Bureau of International Expositions, the Paris-based intergovernmental organization in charge of overseeing and regulating World Expos, is scheduled to visit Korea for inspection, GS said it is planning to conduct diverse promotional events tracking the route of the inspection team.

Large banners will be installed at GS Caltex gas stations near Incheon Airport and in Seoul and Busan, while 3,000 GS25 convenience stores will display promotional videos. GS Engineering & Construction's Xi Gallery in Yeonsan-dong, Busan, will set up an extra-large banner with promotional phrases.

“Willingness and enthusiasm in the candidate city and country are very important evaluation factors to host the Expo,” said GS Engineering & Construction President Woo Moo-hyun, who also doubles as the group’s task force team leader for Busan’s Expo bid. “We will add strength to the national enthusiasm by using various promotional channels.”