Koreans unite in support of Busan's World Expo 2030 bid

LED roses and giant lanterns are lit up at Gwanghwamun Plaza, Sunday. (Lee Jung-youn/The Korea Herald)

Kim Young-man, in his 80s, remembers when he visited Yeosu Expo in 2012 with his son, and hopes to be in good health for another trip to Busan to see the World Expo 2030. It could be one last international event to attend in his lifetime, he said. “I do believe Busan will win the bid for the World Expo,” he said as he was visiting a festival at Gwanghwamun Plaza in central Seoul. "Southern port cities of Korea, including both Yeosu and Busan, are nice tourist attractions with sunny weather, so people will like the city in no time.” Jeong, in his 30s with two children, said he understood Busan is in a heated race, but added South Korea's second city will mesmerize voters with its unique charm. "Other candidates are certainly very competitive, but Busan has its own charms, so we do have a chance. If we do succeed in this bid, it will boost our country again," he said while taking photos of his children next to roses made of light-emitting diodes. Kim and Jeong were visiting Gwanghwamun Plaza, where adding to the illustrious statues, interactive experience booths were set up to exhibit the country's support for Busan to host the Expo in 2030.

Children draw pictures of Busan Expo's mascot Boogie and write phrases supporting Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo on LG Interactive Digital Board, in LG Electronics' booth in Gwanghwamun Plaza, central Seoul, Sunday. (Lee Jung-youn/The Korea Herald)

Organized by the Bid Committee for World Expo 2030 Busan, the five-day festival was also to celebrate the visit of the International Bureau of Expositions (BIE), which oversees the World Expo. The BIE is on a six-day trip to South Korea to assess how well equipped Busan is to hold the international event. The group heads to Busan on Tuesday. Gwanghwamun Plaza was decorated with large lanterns in the shape of the Eiffel Tower, Statue of Liberty and Crystal Palace – historical landmarks representing World Expos past – alongside hundreds of blue LED roses. Lanterns of Busan's mascot, a seagull character named Boogi, were placed here and there as well, providing attractive photo spots. Just down the road were booths organized by Korean industry giants packed with attendees wanting to try their hand at various promotional events related to Korea's bid to host the World Expo, starting from the booth for Kia. Rows and rows of people stood in line to take pictures with the Korean automaker's first all-electric large sport utility vehicle, the Kia EV9 GT-Line, showcased in the middle of the booth. Visitors had the chance to upload photos taken with Kia's latest model to their Instagram account with hashtags such as #BusanisReady to win prizes including KTX tickets to Busan and hotel vouchers.

Passersby stroll through SK Group's exhibition of its products and promotional events in SK Group's booth in Gwanghwamun Plaza, central Seoul, Sunday. (Lee Jung-youn/The Korea Herald)

Similar promotions were being offered at booths that followed. In SK Group's booth, people took pictures with SK Group's flagship products such as the unidirectional tape, lithium-ion battery separator and SF battery to get free bags bearing an image of Busan to promote its bid to host the World Expo. Meanwhile, the LG CLOi GuideBot autonomously roamed LG Electronics' booth to take participants' photos and give out information regarding the 2030 World Expo. In the corner of LG Electronics' booth, participants could try out the company's flagship products such as the OLED Evo and Flex TVs and the Office Omnipod, a self-driving car cabin equipped with it latest home appliances retooled for in-vehicle use. Children also drew pictures of Boogi the seagull and wrote phrases in support of the bid to host the World Expo on the LG Interactive Digital Board.

Passersby look through Samsung Electronics' exhibition in Samsung Electronics's booth in Gwanghwamun Plaza, central Seoul, Sunday. (Lee Jung-youn/The Korea Herald)

At the Samsung Electronics booth, the company's latest Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones were on display with the opportunity to experience the S-pen. Visitors congregated in groups as they used Samsung Electronics' latest edition of its Galaxy series to design logos and postcards depicting Busan landmarks. Finishing off the long line of booths were bakery giant SPC and retailer Shinsegae's Starbucks’ booths. SPC’s booth was packed with people plastering sticky notes to the booth’s wall bearing phrases that cheered on the bid. They gathered in groups to pose for photos with custom cakes decorated with Boogi. “So many activities are being held to promote the World Expo. With these creative efforts to raise people’s awareness about the Busan Expo, and the active utilization of social media, I think Korea will definitely rise as one of the strongest candidates to host the Expo,” said Kim Yoon-ha, a housewife in her 30s, as she walked out of the booth after sticking a note that read “Busan Expo Fighting!” on the wall of SPC’s booth. “I think these promotional events will definitely raise people’s awareness about the nation’s efforts to host the Expo. I think a lot of the participants didn’t even know about the event before,” she added. Tens of people sat on the ground in curved lines as they waited for the Starbucks’ to give out tumblers bearing images of Busan and phrases in support of the country’s bid to host the World Expo.

Post-its bearing Seoul citizens' hopes for Busan to host the 2030 World Expo are plastered to the wall of SPC's booth in Gwanghwamun Plaza, central Seoul, Sunday. (Lee Yoon-seo/The Korea Herald)