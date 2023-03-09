 Back To Top
National

Three fined for neutering cat without anesthesia

By Choi He-suk
Published : Mar 9, 2023 - 14:16       Updated : Mar 9, 2023 - 14:16
Photo unrelated to the article (The Korea Herald)
Three Vietnamese nationals have been fined for neutering a cat without anesthesia, filming the process and posting the video online.

According to reports, one of the individuals neutered a male cat without anesthesia while the other two looked on in January last year at one of the individuals’ homes in Gwangju. None of the individuals are licensed veterinarians.

All three were found guilty of violating the Animal Protection Act, and were fined 2 million won ($1,500), 1 million won and 700,000 won for their respective parts in the act.

Gwangju District Court said that the ruling reflects that the individuals do not appear to have carried out the act for the purpose of animal abuse, and that the cat in question is in good health.



By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)
