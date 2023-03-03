World Scout Jamboree to return to Korea after 32 years

Kim Hyun-sook, minister of Gender Equality and Family, speaks about the 25th World Scout Jamboree, Friday to be held in Saemangeum. (Ministry of Gender Equality and Family)

Some 43,000 teenagers from 170 countries will gather in Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province, this August for the world's biggest scouting event.

Government ministries, including the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, said they discussed measures Friday to facilitate the event and ensure safety.

Hosted by the World Organization of the Scout Movement, the World Scout Jamboree is the world's largest youth camp held every four years. Adolescents gather to learn and experience each other’s culture, and build friendships. South Korea won the bid for the 25th World Scout Jamboree at the 41st World Scout Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, in August 2017.

The 25th World Scout Jamboree is second Jamboree event that South Korea is hosting, since the 17th event held in Goseong, Gangwon Province, in 1991. This time, the event will be held for 12 days from Aug. 1, with 43,000 participants from 170 countries, the largest ever.

The government will simplify the visa issuance process to prevent inconvenience for overseas participants and will provide an assistance center at Incheon International Airport. It will provide transportation options for overseas participants, traffic information, and police manpower for managing crowds.

In addition, to prevent infectious diseases such as COVID-19, a consultative body will coordinate between related ministries and a temporary screening clinic will be established near the venue. Manuals for natural disasters such as heat waves and heavy rain will also be provided.