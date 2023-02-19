 Back To Top
Business

[Graphic News] S. Korean oil refiners’ exports hit fresh high in 2022

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Feb 20, 2023 - 08:01       Updated : Feb 20, 2023 - 08:01

South Korean oil refiners’ exports hit a record-high in 2022, data showed, on the back of soaring global energy prices amid the protracted war between Russia and Ukraine.

The combined exports of local oil refiners reached $57 billion in 2022, up 71.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Korea Petroleum Association.

It marked the highest level since $53.2 billion posted in 2012.
By destination, South Korea shipped petroleum products to 64 countries last year, up from 58 tallied in 2021.

Australia accounted for 18.3 percent of the exports, trailed by Singapore and the United States with 12.1 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
