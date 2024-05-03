Ive to perform at Summer Sonic 2024

Most Popular
Ive to perform at Summer Sonic 2024By Hong Yoo
Published : May 3, 2024 - 13:02
K-pop girl group Ive is set to take the stage at Japan’s largest outdoor music festival.
Summer Sonic 2024 is to take place in Japan at the Expo Commemorative Park in Osaka and Zozo Marine Stadium in Tokyo on Aug. 17 and 18.
The annual music festival attracts around 200,000 revelers each year with its star-studded lineup of world-renowned musicians.
Ive will perform at the festival’s Osaka venue on Aug. 17 and in Tokyo on Aug. 18.
Ive debuted in Japan with the single “Eleven” on Oct. 19, 2022, and has since garnered topped Oricon’s Daily Song chart, landed at No. 9 on Billboard Japan’s Hot 100 and receiving gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of Japan with its Japanese debut single.
Ive also awaits its first-ever standalone concerts at the Tokyo Dome on Sept. 4-5 as part of its first world tour, titled “Show What I Have.”
