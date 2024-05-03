Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Exports to US reach all-time high, widen gap with China

    Exports to US reach all-time high, widen gap with China
  2. 2

    Trump rekindles criticism: US forces defending 'wealthy' S. Korea 'free of charge'

    Trump rekindles criticism: US forces defending 'wealthy' S. Korea 'free of charge'
  3. 3

    Opposition-led Assembly unilaterally passes bill to probe Marine's death

    Opposition-led Assembly unilaterally passes bill to probe Marine's death
  4. 4

    [Music in drama] Rekindle a love that slipped through your fingers

    [Music in drama] Rekindle a love that slipped through your fingers
  5. 5

    Inflation eases in April, continues bumpy ride

    Inflation eases in April, continues bumpy ride
  1. 6

    Golden chance to liquidate babies’ gold rings?

    Golden chance to liquidate babies’ gold rings?
  2. 7

    Seoul Metro to seek legal action against malicious complaints

    Seoul Metro to seek legal action against malicious complaints
  3. 8

    Illit, mired in controversy, remains on Billboard charts for 5th week

    Illit, mired in controversy, remains on Billboard charts for 5th week
  4. 9

    [New faces of Assembly] Architect behind ‘audacious initiative’ believes in denuclearized North Korea

    [New faces of Assembly] Architect behind ‘audacious initiative’ believes in denuclearized North Korea
  5. 10

    On May Day, labor unions blast Yoon's foreign nanny proposal

    On May Day, labor unions blast Yoon's foreign nanny proposal
지나쌤

Iraqi militant group claims missile attack on Tel Aviv targets, source says

By Reuters

Published : May 3, 2024 - 10:46

    • Link copied

People look inside an installation of a tunnel created in support of hostages who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday. (Reuters-Yonhap) People look inside an installation of a tunnel created in support of hostages who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday. (Reuters-Yonhap)

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a group of Iran-backed armed groups, launched multiple attacks on Israel using cruise missiles on Thursday, a source in the group said.

The source told Reuters the attack was carried out with multiple Arqub-type cruise missiles and targeted the Israeli city of Tel Aviv for the first time.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed dozens of rockets and drone attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria and on targets in Israel in the more than six months since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on Oct. 7.

Israel has not publicly commented on the attacks claimed by Iraqi armed groups. (Reuters)

More from Headlines