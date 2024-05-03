Iraqi militant group claims missile attack on Tel Aviv targets, source says

Most Popular
-
1
Exports to US reach all-time high, widen gap with China
-
2
Trump rekindles criticism: US forces defending 'wealthy' S. Korea 'free of charge'
-
3
Opposition-led Assembly unilaterally passes bill to probe Marine's death
-
4
[Music in drama] Rekindle a love that slipped through your fingers
-
5
Inflation eases in April, continues bumpy ride
-
6
Golden chance to liquidate babies’ gold rings?
-
7
Seoul Metro to seek legal action against malicious complaints
-
8
Illit, mired in controversy, remains on Billboard charts for 5th week
-
9
[New faces of Assembly] Architect behind ‘audacious initiative’ believes in denuclearized North Korea
-
10
On May Day, labor unions blast Yoon's foreign nanny proposal
Iraqi militant group claims missile attack on Tel Aviv targets, source saysBy Reuters
Published : May 3, 2024 - 10:46
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a group of Iran-backed armed groups, launched multiple attacks on Israel using cruise missiles on Thursday, a source in the group said.
The source told Reuters the attack was carried out with multiple Arqub-type cruise missiles and targeted the Israeli city of Tel Aviv for the first time.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has claimed dozens of rockets and drone attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria and on targets in Israel in the more than six months since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on Oct. 7.
Israel has not publicly commented on the attacks claimed by Iraqi armed groups. (Reuters)
More from Headlines
-
Opposition unilaterally passes bill to probe Marine's death
-
Russia sent over 165,000 barrels of petroleum to NK in April
-
Seoul to more than double military drones by 2026 to counter NK threats