Ahn So-hee makes theatrical debut with 'Closer'

K-pop artist-turned-actor Ahn So-hee made her theatrical debut on April 23, playing a leading role in the play "Closer."

The play, written by British playwright Patrick Marber, premiered in London in 1997 before being adapted into a 2004 film featuring Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Clive Owen and Natalie Portman.

Set in modern-day London, "Closer" delves into the intertwining relationships of four main characters -- Alice, Dan, Anna and Larry -- as they fall in and out of love.

Ahn takes on the role of Alice, an adult performer from New York, yearning for love but unwilling to be dictated by fate. For her bold depiction of her character's free-spirited nature, she smokes on stage.

"Instead of feeling burdened or uncomfortable, I am thrilled to explore new dimensions of my acting. I am eager to see how the audience receives my performance,” said Ahn during a press conference Thursday.