Ahn So-hee makes theatrical debut with 'Closer'By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : May 3, 2024 - 14:06
K-pop artist-turned-actor Ahn So-hee made her theatrical debut on April 23, playing a leading role in the play "Closer."
The play, written by British playwright Patrick Marber, premiered in London in 1997 before being adapted into a 2004 film featuring Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Clive Owen and Natalie Portman.
Set in modern-day London, "Closer" delves into the intertwining relationships of four main characters -- Alice, Dan, Anna and Larry -- as they fall in and out of love.
Ahn takes on the role of Alice, an adult performer from New York, yearning for love but unwilling to be dictated by fate. For her bold depiction of her character's free-spirited nature, she smokes on stage.
"Instead of feeling burdened or uncomfortable, I am thrilled to explore new dimensions of my acting. I am eager to see how the audience receives my performance,” said Ahn during a press conference Thursday.
Actor Jin Seo-yeon, who has garnered attention in recent films and drama series, including the ENA series "Battle for Happiness" (2023), returns to the stage after 16 years with "Closer" in a new role.
Previously cast as Alice in a 2008 production of "Closer," Jin now plays Anna, a photographer from the upper class.
"Sixteen years ago, I only grasped Alice's emotions, but since then, I've married and had children. Marriage and motherhood have broadened my understanding. Anna believed she made the right choices, but life proved otherwise. I am portraying her with the awareness that not everyone always makes smart choices,” said Jin.
Directed by Kim Ji-ho, the Korean adaptation of "Closer" aims to capture the original's dark comedy for local audiences.
"We aim to deliver the dark comedic essence of the play, which I think works when the audience laughs and then feels a bitter emotion. We focused on translation and incorporated distinctive, violent and suggestive dialogues to make the characters feel mocked and ridiculed."
"Closer" will run until July 14, with a double cast.
