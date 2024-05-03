Suho of EXO to release EP ‘1 to 3’ next month

Most Popular
Suho of EXO to release EP ‘1 to 3’ next monthBy Hong Yoo
Published : May 3, 2024 - 14:05
Suho of EXO is returning to the K-pop scene with his third mini album “1 to 3.”
According to SM Entertainment, the new album will be released on online streaming platforms May 31 with the physical album release slated for June 3.
Suho’s third EP will carry seven tracks led by two title tracks “1 to 3” and “Cheese.”
Wendy of Red Velvet features the track “Cheese.”
This solo comeback comes after the release of “Grey Suit” in April 2022.
Suho has been expanding his career, starring in musicals and drama series.
He is currently starring in the musical “Mozart!” as the lead actor in the role of Wolfgang Mozart and in MBN’s drama series “Missing Crown Prince.”
