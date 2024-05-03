Home

    Opposition-led Assembly unilaterally passes bill to probe Marine's death

    Inflation eases in April, continues bumpy ride

    Golden chance to liquidate babies’ gold rings?

    Seoul to more than double military drones by 2026 to counter NK threats

    On May Day, labor unions blast Yoon's foreign nanny proposal

    [New faces of Assembly] Architect behind ‘audacious initiative’ believes in denuclearized North Korea

    Seoul alerts overseas missions to NK terror threats

    Russia sent more than 165,000 barrels of refined petroleum to N. Korea in March: White House

    Over 60% of S. Koreans support W100m childbirth incentive: survey

    [KH Explains] Will alternative trading platform shake up Korean stock market?

[Photo News] Lanterns celebrate Buddha’s Birthday

By Choi Si-young

Published : May 3, 2024 - 14:29

Lantern installations illuminate Songhyeon Green Plaza, next to the main palace from the Joseon era, Gyeongbokgung, in central Seoul on Thursday. The annual Buddhist Lantern Festival runs through May 15, which is the Buddha’s Birthday holiday, at Songhyeon Green Plaza, Gwanghwamun Square, Cheonggye Plaza and around Jogyesa, the main temple of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism in downtown Seoul. (Yonhap)

