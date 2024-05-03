[Photo News] Lanterns celebrate Buddha’s Birthday

Most Popular
[Photo News] Lanterns celebrate Buddha’s BirthdayBy Choi Si-young
Published : May 3, 2024 - 14:29
Lantern installations illuminate Songhyeon Green Plaza, next to the main palace from the Joseon era, Gyeongbokgung, in central Seoul on Thursday. The annual Buddhist Lantern Festival runs through May 15, which is the Buddha’s Birthday holiday, at Songhyeon Green Plaza, Gwanghwamun Square, Cheonggye Plaza and around Jogyesa, the main temple of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism in downtown Seoul. (Yonhap)
