Loyalist to DP leader Lee elected as party's new floor leader

Loyalist to DP leader Lee elected as party's new floor leaderBy Yonhap
Published : May 3, 2024 - 11:45
The main opposition Democratic Party on Friday elected a lawmaker closely aligned with Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung as its new floor leader.
Rep. Park Chan-dae, a member of the DP's Supreme Council who was reelected for a third term in the general elections, was named floor leader at a general meeting of party lawmakers, becoming the party's first floor leader under the current 22nd National Assembly.
Park was the sole candidate for the post.
Announcing his run for the floor leader earlier, Park said his election will establish a "two-top system," with Chairman Lee best fit to push ahead with reforms.
A graduate of Seoul's Inha University, Park worked as an accountant before entering politics in 2014 and winning the general elections for the first time in 2016. (Yonhap)
